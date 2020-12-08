 

VeeMed Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Operational Excellence with its Turnkey Telemedicine Solution

The company's superior offerings and strategic partnerships with established healthcare providers position it to solve customers' pain points

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American telehealth market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes VeeMed, Inc. with the 2020 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Leveraging intelligent technologies, the company provides an integrated patient-side solution that positions telephysicians to diagnose, treat, and monitor acute care patients. The company partners with well-established healthcare providers and technology companies to address market gaps and disrupt the status quo by delivering customized hardware and device-agnostic software.

VeeMed adopts innovative business processes in R&D and operations to support an agile innovation methodology, continually adding features and promptly launching products and releasing product updates. Its unique clinical workflows and customer support model are designed by telemedicine physicians that apply more than 10 years of industry experience. In addition to 24/7 customer support, the company's resident engineers deliver onsite assistance to larger clients. It also offers a proof-of-concept option through a free trial of its software and products.

"VeeMed's powerful telemedicine cart software, VeeKart, allows healthcare systems to leverage their existing equipment by being compatible with any cart," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Analyst. "Additionally, powered by the VeeMed OS, the VeeDoc app ensures best-in-class provider and patient experience. Telephysicians can effortlessly connect to virtual care endpoints to treat patients—whether the endpoint is a TV/monitor or a telemedicine cart—via the easy-to-use app, which providers can access from their phone, tablet, or computer. Using this innovative technology, doctors can conveniently document notes, send messages to nurses and clinicians, and view x-rays, computed tomography scans, and magnetic resonance imaging." VeeClinic, VeeMed's telehealth solution for outpatient settings, is a streamlined, one-click solution that allows for providers to securely treat patients remotely, whether they're at home or in a clinic.

