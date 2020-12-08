DGAP-Adhoc Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports preliminary figures for financial year 2019 and readjustment of the 2018 financial year figures
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports preliminary figures for financial year 2019 and readjustment of the 2018 financial year figures
Further preliminary key figures of the 2019 consolidated financial statements are as follows:
Balance sheet:
Total assets: EUR 480.5k (2018: EUR 1,919.0k)
Total Equity: EUR -1,765.8k (2018: EUR 1,463.0k)
Total liabilities: EUR 2,246.2k (2018: EUR 456.0k)
Profit and loss:
Revenues: EUR 0 (2018: EUR 174.5k)
Operating loss: EUR 2,989.9k (2018: EUR 5,391.4k)
Contact:
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Tel 0307700 140 449
email: info@aladdinid.com
www.aladdinid.com
08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
|Unter den Linden 10
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 700140449
|E-mail:
|info@aladdinid.com
|Internet:
|www.aladdinid.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12ULL2
|WKN:
|A12ULL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1153468
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1153468 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare