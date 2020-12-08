 

Aramco and Baker Hughes commence construction on non-metallics joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

Aramco and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have announced the formation of Novel, a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications in the energy sector. A ceremony was held today at the project site to commence construction, which was attended by Aramco’s Senior Vice President for Technical Services Ahmad Al Sa’adi and Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005576/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The ceremony comes after both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a non-metallics JV in July 2019. Novel’s new facility is being developed at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. SPARK is a 50-square-kilometer energy city megaproject which will position Saudi Arabia as a global energy, industrial and technology hub. Initially, the facility will produce onshore non-metallic pipelines – including reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) – from composite materials.

The JV is based on a shareholders agreement signed in February this year during Aramco’s 5th In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Forum & Exhibition. The JV aligns with Aramco’s strategy to seek new opportunities in oil-based products, which not only offer performance benefits but also aims to reduce carbon emissions. It also supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand its commercial ecosystem and promote domestic investment. The new facility will not only create jobs, it will also help foster growth of an emerging and innovative sector in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Aramco’s Senior Vice President for Technical Services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, said: “Non-metallic products are reshaping the industries and products we all depend on because they are more reliable, cost effective and offer sustainability benefits. The partnership with Baker Hughes reinforces our commitment to expanding the use of innovative non-metallic materials in our operations to drive efficiency and reduce maintenance and replacement costs, while also positively impacting the Kingdom’s economic development through job creation and local expertise.”

Seite 1 von 3
Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramco and Baker Hughes commence construction on non-metallics joint venture in Saudi Arabia Aramco and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have announced the formation of Novel, a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications in the energy sector. A ceremony was held today at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
SL Green Inks 393,000 Square Feet of Leases During the Fourth Quarter
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
42
Baker Hughes