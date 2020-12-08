DGAP-Adhoc DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release
RE: DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend
8 December 2020
This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
|Issuer
|ISIN
|Stock Exchange
|DEPFA BANK PLC
|DE000A0ABYA6
|Frankfurt
Dividend of Euro 150m paid:
Further to DEPFA's ad hoc announcement of 6 April 2020, DEPFA has today paid a dividend of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM") following no objection from the Central Bank of Ireland.
DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State-owned wind-down agency.
For further information, please contact:
For DEPFA: For FMS-WM:
Rachel Martin Frank Hessel
Head of Communications Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de
rachel.martin@depfa.com
08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEPFA BANK plc
|Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
|D01 P767 Dublin 1
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 792 2222
|Fax:
|+353 1 792 2211
|E-mail:
|info@depfa.com
|Internet:
|www.depfa.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AUJ90
|WKN:
|A0AUJ9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
|EQS News ID:
|1153587
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1153587 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare