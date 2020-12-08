DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend

 

This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange
DEPFA BANK PLC DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt
 

Dividend of Euro 150m paid:

Further to DEPFA's ad hoc announcement of 6 April 2020, DEPFA has today paid a dividend of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM") following no objection from the Central Bank of Ireland.

DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State-owned wind-down agency.


For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA: For FMS-WM:
Rachel Martin Frank Hessel
Head of Communications Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de
rachel.martin@depfa.com

Language: English
Company: DEPFA BANK plc
Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street
D01 P767 Dublin 1
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 792 2222
Fax: +353 1 792 2211
E-mail: info@depfa.com
Internet: www.depfa.com
ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90
WKN: A0AUJ9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London
EQS News ID: 1153587

 
