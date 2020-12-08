DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Dividend DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend 08-Dec-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RE: DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend

8 December 2020



This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of the outstanding listed debt instrument identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK PLC DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt

Dividend of Euro 150m paid :

Further to DEPFA's ad hoc announcement of 6 April 2020, DEPFA has today paid a dividend of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM") following no objection from the Central Bank of Ireland.

DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State-owned wind-down agency.



For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA: For FMS-WM:

Rachel Martin Frank Hessel

Head of Communications Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

rachel.martin@depfa.com

