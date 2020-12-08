 

Grey Cloak Tech Releases Study of Fuel4Thought Brain Booster

Fuel4Thought Brain Booster Provides Astounding Brain Activation Improvement of 49% with Its Revolutionary 2.5 oz Formulation with Zero Caffeine, Zero Sugar and Zero Crash

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK) – (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, (UBN) has released its study of Fuel4Thought Brain Booster (F4T) showing impressive results in brain activation, sports vision, hand to eye coordination and auditory reaction time.

Dr. Neil Wolkodoff and Dr. Gerald Haase presented the clinical study results for Fuel4Thought at the 2020 meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine. This prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was completed at the Colorado Center for Health & Sport Science.†

Dr. James Rouse, Medical Advisory Board President and renowned Iron Man Triathlete, said: “Fuel4Thought is the varsity of brain nutrition. The brain represents just 2% of a person's total body weight, but accounts for 20% of the body's energy use. F4T Brain Booster provides the best nourishment possible without the negative ingredients of sugar and caffeine. It reduces inflammation in the brain, energizes the brain, sharpens focus, enhances memory, improves concentration, and increases productivity.

“This published study shows that F4T improves brain activation energy by an astounding 49%, improves overall sports vision by 18%, improves auditory reaction time by 13%, and improves reaction time and hand-eye coordination by 24%.”

Fuel4Thought is one of the main reasons we acquired Ultimate Brain Nutrients,” stated Duke Pitts, President. “F4T Brain Booster is the first of three amazing products we will be introducing in the next year. UBN has two patents issued and three pending for its proprietary formulations. Brain Booster has been 20 years in development, 90 iterations and is supported by 85 clinical studies of its three-main ingredients. The results are improved memory, focus, mental drive, clarity, energy, and ketone benefits. F4T is a game changing supplement for maturing adults, students, athletes, gamers, business professionals, and many others who find themselves looking for natural healthy ways to improve cognition.”

