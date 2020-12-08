 

CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the Diagnosis of Hereditary Transthyretin-Related Amyloidosis (“ATTRv”)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 12:30  |  79   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam”), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the launch of a new joint clinical screening program: the genetic screening of the at-risk population for hereditary TransthyRetin-related AMyloidosis and longitudinal monitoring of TTR positive subjects (the “TRAMmoniTTR Study”).

The new TRAMmoniTTR Study is a follow-up to the preceding epidemiological analysis for hereditary TransthyRetin-related AMyloidosis (the “TRAM Study” (NCT03237494)). Since 2017, 5,000 participants from Germany, Austria and Switzerland with polyneuropathy and/or cardiomyopathy of no obvious etiology have been screened for ATTRv as part of the TRAM Study. More than 1% of participants were eventually diagnosed with ATTRv, clinically characterized and regionally mapped.

The follow-up TRAMmoniTTR Study will include both symptomatic and asymptomatic TTR positive participants, who will be invited to take part in the longitudinal phase to monitor their clinical status. Using CENTOGENE´s metabolomics profiling platform, the Company has discovered and now characterizes novel ATTRv biomarkers. Such molecules are crucial to accelerate ATTRv diagnostics and treatment personalization. The monitoring of these biomarkers in TTR positive participants will support the validation process.

Prof. Peter Bauer, Chief Genomic Officer of CENTOGENE, said, “This is the first study where both symptomatic and asymptomatic TTR positive participants will be monitored for two years. This will allow us to validate our ATTRv biomarkers and later utilize them for treatment individualization.”

Dr. Volha Skrahina, Director of Clinical Studies at CENTOGENE, added, “Within the initial TRAM Study, we were able to deliver truly valuable insights. More than 50 participants suffering from the known and treatable disease received the diagnosis. We will now proceed with the screening in TRAMmoniTTR in order to accelerate the diagnosis for those suffering and awaiting answers. This is crucial due to the progressive nature of the disease."

Seite 1 von 4


Centogene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the Diagnosis of Hereditary Transthyretin-Related Amyloidosis (“ATTRv”) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Centogene: Zwei gute Nachrichten für den Lufthansa-Partner
25.11.20
Centogene: Neues Corona-Testzentrum
25.11.20
CENTOGENE Expands Partnership with PTC Therapeutics to Generate New Insights for Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) Deficiency
13.11.20
CENTOGENE Announces Nomination of Jonathan Sheldon to Supervisory Board
09.11.20
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Testing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
258
Biotech: Centogene gibt Debüt an der New Yorker Börse