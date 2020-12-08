DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Agreement CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the Diagnosis of Hereditary Transthyretin-Related Amyloidosis ('ATTRv') 08.12.2020 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN and MUNICH, Germany, December 08, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam"), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the launch of a new joint clinical screening program: the genetic screening of the at-risk population for hereditary T ransthy R etin-related AM yloidosis and longitudinal moni toring of TTR positive subjects (the "TRAMmoniTTR Study").

The new TRAMmoniTTR Study is a follow-up to the preceding epidemiological analysis for hereditary T ransthy R etin-related AM yloidosis (the " TRAM Study" (NCT03237494)). Since 2017, 5,000 participants from Germany, Austria and Switzerland with polyneuropathy and/or cardiomyopathy of no obvious etiology have been screened for ATTRv as part of the TRAM Study. More than 1% of participants were eventually diagnosed with ATTRv, clinically characterized and regionally mapped.

The follow-up TRAMmoniTTR Study will include both symptomatic and asymptomatic TTR positive participants, who will be invited to take part in the longitudinal phase to monitor their clinical status. Using CENTOGENE's metabolomics profiling platform, the Company has discovered and now characterizes novel ATTRv biomarkers. Such molecules are crucial to accelerate ATTRv diagnostics and treatment personalization. The monitoring of these biomarkers in TTR positive participants will support the validation process.