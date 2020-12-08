Tiffany & Co. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitations

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (the “Company”) announced the commencement of consent solicitations relating to its outstanding $250,000,000 3.800% senior notes due October 1, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and to its outstanding $300,000,000 4.900% senior notes due October 1, 2044 (the “2044 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Affected Notes” and, together with any other notes issued from time to time under the Indenture (as defined below), the “Notes”). As of December 8, 2020, there was $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes outstanding and $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2044 Notes outstanding.

As previously announced, on October 28, 2020, the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Breakfast Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) which provides for, among other things, the acquisition by LVMH of the Company through the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company (the “Merger”), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of LVMH. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement and its approval by the Company’s stockholders, the Merger is expected to be completed early in the calendar year 2021. In connection with the Merger, the Company is making the consent solicitations at the request of LVMH.

The consent solicitation for each series of Affected Notes will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 14, 2020, unless terminated or extended by the Company (the “Expiration Date”). The consent solicitation for each series of Affected Notes is conditioned on the receipt of consents from holders of such series as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 7, 2020 (the “Record Date”), of at least a majority in principal amount of that series of outstanding Affected Notes. The consent solicitations are also subject to certain other customary conditions, each of which may be waived by the Company at any time.

The Company will, after the Expiration Date and upon (i) the satisfaction or waiver of all terms and conditions to the consent solicitations for a series of Affected Notes and (ii) the closing of the Merger, promptly cause to be paid to each holder of a series of Affected Notes who has delivered (and not revoked) a valid consent in favor of the proposed amendments prior to the Expiration Date a cash payment of $1.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of that series of Affected Notes in respect of which such consent has been delivered, subject to applicable withholding, if any.