 

Vakrangee Demonstrates Environmental Transparency And Achieves 'B' Score From CDP For Environmental Practices, Better Than The Industry's Average

- This is higher than the Asia regional average of D, Global Average of C and Higher than the specialized professional services sector average of D.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee, a unique technology-driven company focused to build India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver services to the unserved and the underserved population of the country, has been commended for its climate action this year, and received a "B" Rating (on a scale from a minimum of "D" to a maximum of "A") from CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit organization that evaluates the performance in climate change of more than 9,600 companies worldwide every year. This is the first year of participation for Vakrangee to disclose through CDP.

The Score obtained by the Company is a "B" Rating which is in the Management band. The Management Band indicates that the company is taking coordinated action on climate issues. This is higher than the Asia regional average of D, Global Average of C and higher than the Specialized professional services sector average of D. It is a proof and recognition of the concrete and constant commitment of Vakrangee in its efforts to fight against climate change.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

Commenting on this, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are happy and honored to be scored "B" Rating during our first year of disclosures demonstrating Environmental Transparency by disclosing through CDP. This recognition reflects our active engagement towards carbon neutral business. At Vakrangee, we understand that our business has an impact on the environment. Our Business strategy has been mapped with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. The goals are a blueprint to achieve a better tomorrow."

To learn more about Vakrangee's ESG programs, see https://www.vakrangee.in/policies_and_guidelines.html .

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is a unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. (www.vakrangee.in)

Media Contact:
 Ammeet Sabarwal
Chief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officer
ammeets@vakrangee.in
Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in  
Ph no: +91-22-67765100

 



