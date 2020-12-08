AECOM to design Sydney Gateway Road Project in Australia

“The Sydney Gateway is the kind of large, complex and transformational project that suits AECOM and our ability to leverage the specialist technical skills from our global transportation business,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “The project will divert up to 10,000 trucks from local streets by providing an alternative route and return local streets to the community. Importantly, Sydney Gateway will also make it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access the airport precinct and employment hub through the creation of approximately three kilometers of new shared pathways.”

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected to provide the civil engineering design for Sydney’s $2.6 billion Gateway Road Project, a new 5-kilometer, above ground, toll-free connection from the recently opened St Peters Interchange to Sydney airport, Port Botany and beyond.

Completing this missing link in the Sydney motorway network will improve traffic flow around the airport and towards New South Wales’ busiest container port, taking thousands of large trucks off local streets and providing a more efficient and safer connection to the domestic and international terminals for visitors and workers.

“The infrastructure pipeline in Sydney is very strong, and we are partnering with our clients to help deliver their projects through our innovative technical solutions and our commitment to digital engineering,” said Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive, Australia New Zealand. “The Sydney Gateway project, is a great example of a career defining growth opportunity for our people which gives us the confidence to continue to invest in our graduate program, recruit experienced hires and deepen our digital capability across Australia and New Zealand.”

Alongside Arcadis in a design joint venture, AECOM will support the John Holland/Seymour Whyte design and build partnership, which was recently announced as the delivery partner by Transport for NSW.

The Sydney Gateway win comes shortly after AECOM secured the design role for Elizabeth Drive East and Elizabeth Drive West upgrades on behalf of Transport. AECOM will be responsible for the concept, environmental approvals and detailed design of Elizabeth Drive West and the concept design and environmental approvals for Elizabeth Drive East, supporting the growth of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.