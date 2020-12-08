 

AECOM to design Sydney Gateway Road Project in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 12:55  |  31   |   |   

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected to provide the civil engineering design for Sydney’s $2.6 billion Gateway Road Project, a new 5-kilometer, above ground, toll-free connection from the recently opened St Peters Interchange to Sydney airport, Port Botany and beyond.

“The Sydney Gateway is the kind of large, complex and transformational project that suits AECOM and our ability to leverage the specialist technical skills from our global transportation business,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “The project will divert up to 10,000 trucks from local streets by providing an alternative route and return local streets to the community. Importantly, Sydney Gateway will also make it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access the airport precinct and employment hub through the creation of approximately three kilometers of new shared pathways.”

Completing this missing link in the Sydney motorway network will improve traffic flow around the airport and towards New South Wales’ busiest container port, taking thousands of large trucks off local streets and providing a more efficient and safer connection to the domestic and international terminals for visitors and workers.

“The infrastructure pipeline in Sydney is very strong, and we are partnering with our clients to help deliver their projects through our innovative technical solutions and our commitment to digital engineering,” said Richard Barrett, AECOM’s chief executive, Australia New Zealand. “The Sydney Gateway project, is a great example of a career defining growth opportunity for our people which gives us the confidence to continue to invest in our graduate program, recruit experienced hires and deepen our digital capability across Australia and New Zealand.”

Alongside Arcadis in a design joint venture, AECOM will support the John Holland/Seymour Whyte design and build partnership, which was recently announced as the delivery partner by Transport for NSW.

The Sydney Gateway win comes shortly after AECOM secured the design role for Elizabeth Drive East and Elizabeth Drive West upgrades on behalf of Transport. AECOM will be responsible for the concept, environmental approvals and detailed design of Elizabeth Drive West and the concept design and environmental approvals for Elizabeth Drive East, supporting the growth of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

Seite 1 von 3
AECOM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AECOM to design Sydney Gateway Road Project in Australia AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected to provide the civil engineering design for Sydney’s $2.6 billion Gateway Road Project, a new 5-kilometer, above ground, toll-free …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
SL Green Inks 393,000 Square Feet of Leases During the Fourth Quarter
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
AECOM awarded design contract to modernize U.S. Air Force Academy’s historic Sijan Hall
16.11.20
AECOM launches its Think and Act Globally strategy and increases Board repurchase authorization to $1 billion
16.11.20
AECOM reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results
13.11.20
AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project