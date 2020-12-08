United States Steel Corporation to Acquire Remaining Equity Of Big River Steel

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today it has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining equity of Big River Steel (“Big River Steel”) for approximately $774 million from cash on hand. The company ended November with approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity, including over $1.7 billion of cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings with the potential for significant synergies to further support long-term value creation. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

“For months, I’ve said that we can’t get to the future fast enough. Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process.”