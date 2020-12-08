United States Steel Corporation to Acquire Remaining Equity Of Big River Steel
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today it has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining equity of Big River Steel (“Big River Steel”) for approximately $774 million from cash on hand. The company ended November with approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity, including over $1.7 billion of cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings with the potential for significant synergies to further support long-term value creation. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
“For months, I’ve said that we can’t get to the future fast enough. Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process.”
“I’m extremely proud of what our Big River Steel team has achieved in building the most technologically advanced and only LEED certified steel mill, and I’m equally proud that we are joining a company that not only values our many accomplishments, but shares our vision as well,” said Big River Steel CEO David Stickler. “Being an entrepreneurial disrupter is in our DNA and I’m excited about the possibilities we have already demonstrated by leveraging U. S. Steel’s industry-leading research and development capabilities. I can’t wait to show the world what the ‘Best of Both’ truly means.”
Big River Steel operates a LEED-certified Flex Mill in northeast Arkansas that is believed to be the newest and most advanced flat-rolled mill in North America. Big River Steel’s advanced manufacturing technology and skilled operators combined with U. S. Steel’s product development capabilities and intellectual property have allowed Big River Steel to produce eleven advanced U. S. Steel grades, including substrate for its XG3 grade of Generation 3 advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). Big River Steel offers high-quality products and services to discerning customers in the automotive, energy, construction, and agricultural industries. Big River Steel’s Phase II-A expansion doubled the mill’s hot-rolled steel production capacity to 3.3 million tons annually, establishing it as one of the largest electric arc furnace-oriented flat-rolled mills in North America. The Phase II-A expansion was completed in November of this year, ahead of schedule and below Big River Steel’s previously disclosed budget.
0 Kommentare