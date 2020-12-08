 

United States Steel Corporation to Acquire Remaining Equity Of Big River Steel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 12:49  |  34   |   |   

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today it has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining equity of Big River Steel (“Big River Steel”) for approximately $774 million from cash on hand. The company ended November with approximately $2.9 billion of liquidity, including over $1.7 billion of cash. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings with the potential for significant synergies to further support long-term value creation. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

“For months, I’ve said that we can’t get to the future fast enough. Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process.”

“I’m extremely proud of what our Big River Steel team has achieved in building the most technologically advanced and only LEED certified steel mill, and I’m equally proud that we are joining a company that not only values our many accomplishments, but shares our vision as well,” said Big River Steel CEO David Stickler. “Being an entrepreneurial disrupter is in our DNA and I’m excited about the possibilities we have already demonstrated by leveraging U. S. Steel’s industry-leading research and development capabilities. I can’t wait to show the world what the ‘Best of Both’ truly means.”

Big River Steel operates a LEED-certified Flex Mill in northeast Arkansas that is believed to be the newest and most advanced flat-rolled mill in North America. Big River Steel’s advanced manufacturing technology and skilled operators combined with U. S. Steel’s product development capabilities and intellectual property have allowed Big River Steel to produce eleven advanced U. S. Steel grades, including substrate for its XG3 grade of Generation 3 advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). Big River Steel offers high-quality products and services to discerning customers in the automotive, energy, construction, and agricultural industries. Big River Steel’s Phase II-A expansion doubled the mill’s hot-rolled steel production capacity to 3.3 million tons annually, establishing it as one of the largest electric arc furnace-oriented flat-rolled mills in North America. The Phase II-A expansion was completed in November of this year, ahead of schedule and below Big River Steel’s previously disclosed budget.

Seite 1 von 4
United States Steel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United States Steel Corporation to Acquire Remaining Equity Of Big River Steel United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today it has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining equity of Big River Steel (“Big River Steel”) for approximately $774 million from cash on hand. The company ended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
SL Green Inks 393,000 Square Feet of Leases During the Fourth Quarter
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
U. S. Steel Closes on Green Bonds to Finance Low-Emission, Low-Carbon Electric Arc Furnace in Alabama

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
137
US Steel (X) +50% sind hier locker drin