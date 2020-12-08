 

Orchard Therapeutics Reports OTL-201 Initial Clinical Data in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS-IIIA)

Preliminary results from first patient treated with OTL-201 show over expression of the therapeutic enzyme and decrease in substrate levels three months following gene therapy

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, yesterday reported initial data from an ongoing proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of OTL-201, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy being studied for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A). The data were presented as part of an oral presentation given yesterday at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“The data presented yesterday represents encouraging progress for patients and families living with MPS-IIIA, a progressive, life-threatening metabolic disease with no approved treatment options,” said Professor Robert Wynn, chief investigator at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. “The initial results in the first patient treated provide preliminary evidence of engraftment of cells capable of producing supra-physiological N-sulphoglucosamine sulphohydrolase enzyme expression in multiple lineages. We are eager to continue the follow-up of this patient as well as the investigation of OTL-201 in additional patients and look forward to working in close collaboration with Orchard to advance this program with great urgency on behalf of the MPS community.”

Initial Study Results
As of December 2020, preliminary results from the first patient treated with OTL-201 showed promising safety, tolerability, engraftment and biomarker data over a follow up period of three months. Certain data, including engraftment of gene-modified cells as measured by vector copy number, were unavailable at the time of the presentation due to the impact of COVID-19. Specifically, the results showed:

  • The treatment was generally well-tolerated with no treatment related adverse events or serious adverse events to date.
  • Evidence of hematological engraftment as suggested by recovery of neutrophils and platelets post myeloablative conditioning.
  • N-sulphoglucosamine sulphohydrolase (SGSH) enzyme expression reached supra-physiological levels in plasma, total leukocytes and multiple cell subpopulations, including CD3+ and CD15+ cells, within 3 months of receiving OTL-201.
  • Reduction of urinary heparan sulfate from 60.8 mg/mmol creatinine at baseline to the normal range by three months post-treatment with gene therapy.

Three patients have been treated in the ongoing proof-of-concept study, which is being sponsored and conducted by The University of Manchester (UoM) and funded by Orchard. The OTL-201 program and this clinical trial follow over a decade of development and pre-clinical work by Brian Bigger, Ph.D., Professor of Cell and Gene Therapy at UoM. Completion of enrollment and the release of additional interim results are expected in 2021.

