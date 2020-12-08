 

Mammoth Energy Announces Third Validation of Work Performed in Puerto Rico

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it has received and posted to its website additional information related to its work in Puerto Rico obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) through a Freedom of Information Act request (“FOIA”). The presentations, reports and additional data add further validation that the work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”) for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) significantly aided the restoration of power to millions of residents of Puerto Rico under very harsh conditions.

Third Validation of Work Performed in Puerto Rico

With the release of additional information through FOIA, we feel that this is the third validation of the high-quality work Cobra performed in Puerto Rico, these three validations include the following:

  • Determination Memorandum (“DM”) from FEMA, dated December 23, 2017, stating that PREPA awarded the Cobra contract in compliance with the emergency procurement provisions and determined the costs under this contract to be reasonable.
  • Report produced by the Rand Corporation, an independent third party, stating that the Cobra contract was procured in a reasonable procurement process and the blended rates charged fall within estimated ranges for all scenarios considered for the emergency work performed. The RAND report was commissioned by the Homeland Security Operational and Analysis Center (“HSOAC”) as a result of the Office of the Inspector General (“OIG”) verbally questioning FEMA’s DM stating that the Cobra contract was obtained in a reasonable manner and the costs were reasonable.
  • 781 pages obtained under a FOIA request which, among other things, highlights that Cobra was responsive to PREPA and the people of Puerto Rico (mobilizing faster than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) or power industry), assigned some of the most difficult work and was the only company to work in all phases of recovery.      

Federal Emergency Management Agency Data

Following multiple requests under the Freedom of Information Act, Mammoth recently received an additional 781 pages of information from FEMA relating to the restoration of the electric grid in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. The information received includes FEMA presentations, daily status reports, restoration reports and meeting schedules with meeting notes. The entire 781 pages have been placed on the Mammoth Energy website along with the letter from FEMA and the Rand Report and are now available for review by all interested parties at http://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations

