 

Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia has selected QPR Strategy and Performance Management Software

Helsinki, Finland, December 8th, 2020 at 2.00 pm – QPR Software delivers Strategy and Performance Management software to Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Saudi Arabia. PIF is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and it is among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. PIF is building a world-class domestic and international investment portfolio, and is positioned to be transformed into the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

QPR Metrics, a leading Strategy and Performance Management software product, is used to implement the solution. PIF will have visually attractive and powerful performance dashboards, which enable effective monitoring and management of strategic objectives, KPIs and initiatives throughout the organization. The solution enables proactive management control over performance and strategy execution. Visually appealing performance dashboards and reports provide a vehicle for the customer to communicate performance and strategy effectively. Advanced functionalities of QPR solution enable efficient maintenance of the strategy and performance management system.

“QPR’s Strategy and Performance Management solution combines excellent user experience and visuality with advanced and flexible functionality that provides significant value for PIF. The kind of large-scale and multi-dimensional monitoring of strategy and performance is very challenging without a professional software solution. We are excited to support PIF in their journey to successfully execute strategy and improve performance” says Tero Aspinen, Vice President of Strategy Management at QPR.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com


For more information about QPR Software, please contact:

Tero Aspinen
Vice President, Strategy Management
Email: tero.aspinen(at)qpr.com
Tel. + 358 (0)50 338 1894

For additional information on QPR Metrics and related solutions, please visit:

https://www.qpr.com/products/qpr-metrics

https://www.qpr.com/solutions/performance-management


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
QPR Software Delivers Process Mining Software to a Leading European Logistics Company
27.11.20
Financial Information in 2021
26.11.20
QPR Software Receives ISO 27001 Certification
23.11.20
QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions