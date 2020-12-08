Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia has selected QPR Strategy and Performance Management Software

Helsinki, Finland, December 8th, 2020 at 2.00 pm – QPR Software delivers Strategy and Performance Management software to Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Saudi Arabia. PIF is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and it is among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. PIF is building a world-class domestic and international investment portfolio, and is positioned to be transformed into the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

QPR Metrics, a leading Strategy and Performance Management software product, is used to implement the solution. PIF will have visually attractive and powerful performance dashboards, which enable effective monitoring and management of strategic objectives, KPIs and initiatives throughout the organization. The solution enables proactive management control over performance and strategy execution. Visually appealing performance dashboards and reports provide a vehicle for the customer to communicate performance and strategy effectively. Advanced functionalities of QPR solution enable efficient maintenance of the strategy and performance management system.