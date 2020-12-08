 

Theratechnologies Announces New Findings for its Lead Investigational Compound TH1902 for the Treatment of Several Additional Cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:00  |  61   |   |   

In addition to ovarian and triple-negative breast cancers, TH1902 shows pre-clinical in vivo efficacy in colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma and endometrial cancers

IND-enabling toxicity study concludes that TH1902 can be administered at 3 times the maximum tolerated dose of docetaxel alone

Significant potential to improve therapeutic window

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced new pre-clinical in vivo findings regarding the efficacy and tolerability of its novel investigational proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), TH1902, for the treatment of several cancer types expressing the sortilin receptor (SORT1+) as shown in the table below.

New pre-clinical in vivo results in colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma and endometrial cancers are similar to those presented at the American Association for Cancer Research last June, which confirmed, at the time, the effect of TH1902 in vivo in ovarian and triple-negative breast cancers (TNBC). The Company intends to present the detailed results at scientific meetings next year.

In addition, based on recently completed IND-enabling toxicity studies, Theratechnologies confirmed that TH1902 could be administered at three times the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of docetaxel alone.

“These new results are very encouraging for the development of TH1902 in SORT1+ cancers and confirm that TH1902 can be effective in several different cancers expressing sortilin receptor. These data also support that TH1902 has the potential to have an improved safety profile at therapeutic doses in comparison to standard cytotoxics. Most importantly, these findings give hope that we may finally be able to tackle hard-to-treat cancers with a more effective and better-tolerated treatment,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Theratechnologies.

Prevalence of Sortilin expression by cancer type
Cancers expressing SORT1 (known approximate percentage by cancer type)

Tumor Type Prevalence
Ovarian >90%
TNBC 59%
Pancreatic 50%
Colorectal 30-40%
Endometrial >90%
Melanoma >90%

About TH1902

Seite 1 von 3
Theratechnologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Announces New Findings for its Lead Investigational Compound TH1902 for the Treatment of Several Additional Cancers In addition to ovarian and triple-negative breast cancers, TH1902 shows pre-clinical in vivo efficacy in colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma and endometrial cancers IND-enabling toxicity study concludes that TH1902 can be administered at 3 times the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Theratechnologies to Present at the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
16.11.20
Theratechnologies Announces Data From Oral Presentation at AASLD Showing How Tesamorelin Can Reduce Fibrosis and NASH