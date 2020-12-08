Theratechnologies Announces New Findings for its Lead Investigational Compound TH1902 for the Treatment of Several Additional Cancers

IND-enabling toxicity study concludes that TH1902 can be administered at 3 times the maximum tolerated dose of docetaxel alone

Significant potential to improve therapeutic window

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced new pre-clinical in vivo findings regarding the efficacy and tolerability of its novel investigational proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), TH1902, for the treatment of several cancer types expressing the sortilin receptor (SORT1+) as shown in the table below.

New pre-clinical in vivo results in colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma and endometrial cancers are similar to those presented at the American Association for Cancer Research last June, which confirmed, at the time, the effect of TH1902 in vivo in ovarian and triple-negative breast cancers (TNBC). The Company intends to present the detailed results at scientific meetings next year.

In addition, based on recently completed IND-enabling toxicity studies, Theratechnologies confirmed that TH1902 could be administered at three times the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of docetaxel alone.

“These new results are very encouraging for the development of TH1902 in SORT1+ cancers and confirm that TH1902 can be effective in several different cancers expressing sortilin receptor. These data also support that TH1902 has the potential to have an improved safety profile at therapeutic doses in comparison to standard cytotoxics. Most importantly, these findings give hope that we may finally be able to tackle hard-to-treat cancers with a more effective and better-tolerated treatment,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Theratechnologies.

Prevalence of Sortilin expression by cancer type

Cancers expressing SORT1 (known approximate percentage by cancer type)

Tumor Type Prevalence Ovarian >90% TNBC 59% Pancreatic 50% Colorectal 30-40% Endometrial >90% Melanoma >90%

About TH1902