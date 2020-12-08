 

XPO Logistics Named a Top Diversity Employer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Greenwich, Conn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a 2020 Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com, a virtual network that connects employers with job seekers of different races, ethnicities, gender identities, ages, physical abilities and life experiences.

Each year, DiversityJobs.com highlights companies that recruit from all diversity groups, enabling the most qualified candidates to rise to the top of their careers. Employers in 22 industries are evaluated on their commitment to a diverse workplace and culture. XPO was named a Top Diversity Employer in Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "XPO employs nearly 100,000 unique individuals who have great insights about our customers and our business. Our culture is about respecting many different points of view, while operating together as a team. We’re proud to be an employer that celebrates diversity and the value it brings.”

In July, XPO formed a Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Steering Committee to identify areas of focus within the organization. Leaders from across the company’s operations in North America and Europe are engaged in developing a diversity and inclusion agenda for 2021.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Named a Top Diversity Employer Greenwich, Conn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a 2020 Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com, a virtual network that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
XPO Logistics Announces Plan to Spin Off Logistics Segment to Its Shareholders
01.12.20
XPO Logistics Launches Global Shoe Drive to Support Soles4Souls
30.11.20
XPO Logistics Increases Productivity and Safety in E-Commerce Warehouses with Touchless Machine Vision Scanners
19.11.20
XPO Logistics Survey Shows Strong Confidence in On-Time Fulfillment of Record Holiday E-Commerce Orders
14.11.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien setzen auf unaufhaltsame Trends
13.11.20
XPO Logistics Named a FreightTech 25 Global Innovator
12.11.20
XPO Logistics Global Operations Managing Holiday Demand with Expanded Capacity, Automation and Recruitment