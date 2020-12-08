 

Solar Alliance Year to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Company to highlight record growth and solar industry potential

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (Solar Alliance or the Company) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14th at 10:20 AM PST / 1:20PM EST. CEO Myke Clark will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

“LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world,” said CEO Myke Clark. “LD Micro has access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. Solar Alliance has seen significant growth over the last year and this platform will allow us to promote our company to a large investor group interested in investment opportunities that combine significant upside with stable revenue streams.”

The Company’s presentation will focus on the massive opportunities in the solar industry and Solar Alliance’s strategy to continued its impressive growth. With a stable flow of revenue being generated through residential and small commercial solar projects, the Company is now targeting residential communities for micro-grid solutions and multi-megawatt solar contracts.

For more information on the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event and to register: ve.mysequire.com/

Myke Clark, CEO


For more information:

Solar Alliance
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and California and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."


