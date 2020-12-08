Abacus Names New Advisor

Adrian has recently retired as Head of Global Exploration after a 35-year career with Teck Resources Ltd. and its predecessor companies. During that time, Adrian gained global experience in exploration and management including extended periods based in London, Brussels, Santiago, Spokane and Vancouver. His responsibilities at Teck covered projects of all stages from generative through to evaluations, including commercial and resource-reserve definition (greenfield and brownfield).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce that Dr. Adrian King has joined the Company as an advisor to management and to the Board.

Adrian holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London, UK. He has authored and co-authored several scientific papers and was a member of a number of discovery teams including Black Angel Plateau, Greenland; Anarraaq and Aktigiruq, Red Dog; Cerattepe, Agi Dagi, Kirazli, Halilaga, Demir and TV Tower in Turkey.

“I am very pleased that Adrian has consented to join our advisory board,” commented Paul G. Anderson, President of Abacus. “I have known Adrian for many years, and I look forward to utilizing his experience and insights to collaborate on our existing projects and on any new properties that the Company may consider acquiring in the future.”

In conjunction with his appointment, the Company has granted stock options to Dr. King, allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 100,000 shares of the Company at $0.16 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The issuance is made under the Company’s approved stock option plan and is subject to regulatory policies.

Abacus holds two exploration-stage projects, the Jersey Valley gold project and the Willow copper-molybdenum property, both in Nevada, as well as the advanced stage Ajax copper-gold project in B.C.

The Company holds a lease on Jersey Valley within the Battle Mountain trend of north-central Nevada in close proximity to both the Phoenix/Fortitude mine complex (a gold skarn with approximately 14 Moz gold plus significant Ag and Cu past production and a proposed mine life to 2063) and the Cove/McCoy Mine ( a Carlin-type gold deposit with 3.4 Moz gold and 110 Moz Ag past production). Data is from the Newmont Mines and Premier Gold Mines websites. The reader is cautioned that the mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s Jersey Valley gold property.