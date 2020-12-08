Adicet Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at JMP Securities Hematology Summit

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Hematology Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.