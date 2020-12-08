 

Peijia Medical Successfully Commenced Animal Study for its Mitral Valve Edge-to-Edge Repair Product

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HK Stock Code: 09996) successfully commenced the animal experiment for its mitral valve edge-to-edge repair product, advancing the development to the next stage. The commencement of this experiment reflects Peijia Medical's long term commitment in developing independent intellectual property products. Rather than a "Me Too" product, the mitral valve repair product of Peijia Medical not only avoids potential patent disputes, but also meets clinical needs in terms of safety, efficacy and surgeon experience. Moreover, it has taken another solid stride in the innovation for the field of structural heart disease treatment.

Mitral valve interventional therapy is recognized as one of the most challenging operations in the field of structural heart disease. Globally, only transcatheter edge-to-edge repair devices have delivered ideal clinical results so far. The transfemoral, edge-to-edge mitral valve repair has a wide range ofindications, including the conventional primary mitral regurgitationand the secondary mitral regurgitation with complex disease types and many comorbidities.

Since the structure of mitral valve is complex, with subvalvular structures such as chordae tendineae and papillary muscle, which are related to left ventricular function, it is generally believed that mitral valve repair can preserve the subvalvular structures, while mitral valve replacement has a risk of potential damage to cardiac function. Mitral valve interventional repair is significantly effective, with minimally invasive trauma and quick recovery for patients. 5-year follow-up results of MitraClip, as an example, demonstrated that there was no significant difference in overall survival rate or surgical repair. Peijia Medical has the independent intellectual property right and a number of domestic and foreign patents for the mitral valve repair product which can achieve similar level of efficacy more conveniently and effectively. Several clinical studies in animals have been initiated, and perioperative observations have demonstrated that the surgery has satisfactory safety, easy operability and immediate efficacy.

Peijia Medical focuses on the development of interventional therapies for structural heart diseases, targeting treatments for aortic, mitral, and tricuspid valve. Peijia Medical has completed patient enrollment for both TaurusOne and TaurusElite, the first and second generation transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR") products, and is currently in registration process for the two products. The company is also actively preparing the pre-clinical study of TaurusNXT, the third generation TAVR product.The commencement of the animal experiment for Peijia's mitral valve repair product has further expanded the company's product pipeline in the field of valve interventional therapy, and laid a foundation for the subsequent FIM study. In addition to the transseptal mitral valve repair product, Peijia Medical is also conducting pre-clinical studies on its mitral valve replacement product which is expected to start human clinical trial next year. Peijia is developing a comprehensive product pipeline that shows excellency in both width and depth. Peijia Medical will stick to independent innovation, and to offering patients and doctors with comprehensive interventional treatment products and fully promoting the development in the field of structural heart disease treatment.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peijia Medical Successfully Commenced Animal Study for its Mitral Valve Edge-to-Edge Repair Product SUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Peijia Medical (HK Stock Code: 09996) successfully commenced the animal experiment for its mitral valve edge-to-edge repair product, advancing the development to the next stage. The commencement of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments