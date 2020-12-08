Elkem achieves A rating from CDP, ranking among the world's leading companies on climate transparency and action

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. It is widely recognised as the global benchmark for corporate environmental transparency. This is Elkem's first year of CDP Climate reporting. Elkem plans to report on CDP water security in 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials, has been selected for the CDP's A List on climate change, which showcases the companies leading on environmental transparency and action. Out of the 5,800+ companies scored by CDP, just the top 5% made the climate change A List this year.

The A List companies are considered to be leaders because of their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of those risks, and demonstration of market-leading best practices.

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations & Supply Chains at CDP, said: "This week marks exactly five years since global leaders shook hands on the Paris Agreement. It's encouraging that 70% more companies are now reporting on their environmental action than in 2015, and that, this year, over 300 have reached the A List. Congratulations to these leaders - through their action and transparency they are getting ahead of the pack and will seize the benefits as we transition to a net-zero sustainable economy. CDP data shows growing environmental awareness among the business world in 2020, which is hugely positive considering the unprecedented challenges business and society have faced this year. We have the wind in our sails. Now, we need these pioneers to inspire the sluggish majority of corporates if the private sector is to take a leadership role when climate targets ratchet up at COP26 next year. The race is on."

The companies are scored based on CDP's transparent scoring methodology covering: comprehensive disclosure of environmental impacts, risks, opportunities, governance and actions; awareness of environmental risks and how they relate to their business; demonstrating management of these environmental risks and evidence of best practice associated with environmental leadership.

"This A rating from CDP on climate is a strong confirmation of Elkem's position as one of the world's leading companies in the environmentally responsible manufacture of metals and materials. It also serves as an inspiration to continue improving further. Climate change mitigation and adaptation is important in our business strategy and essential to secure our license to operate. We also see that it is increasingly important for our stakeholders - including employees, customers, suppliers, governments and capital markets - and we will continue to step up our efforts as we position for the future," says Michael Koenig, CEO of Elkem.