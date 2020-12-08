Vontier Announces Appointment of Christopher J. Klein to the Vontier Board

Mr. Klein currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading manufacturer of home and security products, having retired as CEO in January 2020. He joined Fortune Brands, Inc. in 2003 and held corporate strategy, business development and operational positions, and served in the role of CEO of Fortune Brands Home & Security from 2010 to January 2020, taking the company public in a spin-off in 2011. Prior to joining Fortune Brands, Inc., Mr. Klein held key strategy and operating positions at Bank One Corporation. Previously, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm where he spent eight years in the firm's Chicago office. Mr. Klein graduated from the University of Iowa's business school (BBA) and earned his MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vontier, said, "We are pleased to welcome Chris to Vontier’s Board. With his extensive public company and operational tenure, including significant corporate strategy experience, Chris brings valuable perspective as Vontier continues to advance its organic and inorganic transformative growth plans."

