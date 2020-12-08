CoreSite’s Any2Exchange Enhances Capabilities For Multi-Market Peering

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced its enhanced Any2Exchange. This internet peering service is now available for multi-market peering enabling customers to peer with other customers/participants in their regional exchange.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this expanded regional peering capability,” said Brian Warren, SVP of Development and Product Engineering at CoreSite. “Our customers will now be able to take advantage of improved network reach and performance by having the ability to peer with more routes in their given market.”

The New Any2Exchange Service

The updated Any2Exchange service is comprised of new regional exchanges, which have been created on the East and West Coasts. CoreSite’s Boston, New York, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. markets now comprise the Any2East exchange, while its Silicon Valley and Los Angeles markets have been combined to establish the new Any2West exchange.

This regional approach increases the number of autonomous system number (ASN) routes and traffic on an exchange. Potential benefits include decreasing transit costs, improving performance, lowering latency and ultimately improving the end user experience.

In situations where customers have extremely latency-sensitive traffic or other local networking requirements, CoreSite has also implemented border gateway protocol (BGP) communities for the Any2Easy that allows participants to keep their peering traffic within a specific market.

The Any2Exchange Advantage

Customers can realize the following benefits of CoreSite’s Any2Exchange:

Lower IP transit cost from internet peering

Improve control over routing, which is an excellent option in the case of an outage, and reduce network hops

Leverage CoreSite’s Any2Exchange for internet peering, now serving over 400 CoreSite customers, more than 250 of which are connected in the Any2West exchange

Access to one of the largest internet exchanges in the United States

CoreSite provides direct access to Any2Exchange switches from all of its data centers. CoreSite’s switch fabrics feature a dual-core, dual-edge architecture that results in increased reliability and the potential for improved network disaster recovery. We offer 1Gbps, 10Gbps and 100Gbps connection speeds, depending on customer needs and location.