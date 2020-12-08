Simbec-Orion Streamlines Trial Execution With Veeva Clinical Applications

“Veeva provides the digital foundation to run complex clinical trials and keep studies on track,” said Jim Kendall, chief information officer at Simbec-Orion.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Simbec-Orion, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specialized in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases, is adopting Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF to digitize end-to-end clinical trial data, workflows, and documents. Veeva clinical applications will give Simbec-Orion real-time insights into studies across phases to accelerate trial execution.

Veeva Vault unifies clinical processes on a single platform to streamline information sharing with sponsors and ensure compliance with GCP requirements. For example, monitoring reports created in Vault CTMS can be automatically filed in Vault eTMF to improve efficiency and speed.

“Our teams will have the transparency to run effective trials and make agile decisions,” said Narinder Virk, director of project management at Simbec-Orion. “This can speed-up execution and improve study delivery while maintaining high-quality data for sponsors.”

“Adaptive CROs like Simbec-Orion are modernizing clinical processes to deliver differentiated services to sponsors,” said Rik Van Mol, vice president of strategy for Veeva Development Cloud. “Veeva Vault enables a more connected way of working with stakeholders for increased productivity and efficiency in trials.”

Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF are part of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling sponsors and CROs to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, and study start-up for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

Veeva recently announced that a growing number of companies are simplifying end-to-end study management with Veeva Vault CTMS for greater visibility and speed in trials. Read the press release to learn more.

About Simbec-Orion

Simbec-Orion is a responsive and agile full-service CRO with specialist expertise in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases. Perfectly structured, we provide full-service clinical development solutions for small and mid-size drug developers – headed up by a centralized leadership team. With a focus on tailormade and scalable solutions, we’ll adapt our delivery style, communications, and operations to suit the demands of your project, helping you achieve your clinical and commercial objectives. Because our goal is the same as yours; to improve patients’ lives. For more information, visit simbecorion.com.