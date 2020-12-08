Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Tara L. Kieffer, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, New Product Strategy and Development

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Tara L. Kieffer, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, New Product Strategy and Development. Dr. Kieffer brings over 20 years of virologic research and pharmaceutical industry experience to Enanta, with proven expertise in drug discovery and development, program management and business development, including having played significant roles in developing and launching medicines for infectious and rare diseases.

Tara L. Kieffer, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tara is joining Enanta at a pivotal time as the company is advancing its wholly owned pipeline of virology and liver disease treatments,” stated Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2021 and beyond, we anticipate having multiple data readouts across our pipeline and are eager to leverage Tara’s scientific expertise in infectious diseases, combined with her experience in business and product development, to maximize the opportunities. We welcome her to the company, and to the senior management team, where we look forward to her contributions to advance our programs.”

“I am truly impressed with Enanta’s commitment to becoming a leader in creating small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral and liver diseases by building on years of antiviral drug discovery and development expertise and prior successes helping to discover two marketed products for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis C infection,” stated Dr. Kieffer. “Enanta has a robust and growing internal portfolio and I am excited to collaborate with the experienced team to accelerate the company’s growth to bring meaningful new treatments to patients.”

Dr. Kieffer joins Enanta from Vertex Pharmaceuticals where she held roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she was Vice President, External Innovation, Business Development where she was responsible for assessing the external innovation landscape and leading projects aimed at identifying in-licensing and acquisition opportunities. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Integrated Program Management where she oversaw Vertex's internal development pipeline and marketed products. Previously, she was Senior Director, Chief of Staff to the Chief Medical Officer, supporting strategy and operations across Global Medicines Development and Affairs. Earlier in her career, Dr. Kieffer was Director, Clinical Biomarkers within the Translational and Medical Sciences Department. Prior to that role, she was Head of Clinical Virology, where she built and led a team responsible for laboratory and clinical research studies to understand the development of antiviral drug resistance to Hepatitis C and influenza viruses.