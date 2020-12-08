 

Dynatrace Enters the Cloud Application Security Market

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today its entry into the cloud application security market with the addition of a new module to its industry-leading Software Intelligence Platform. The Dynatrace Application Security Module provides continuous runtime application self-protection (RASP) capabilities for applications in production as well as preproduction and is optimized for Kubernetes architectures and DevSecOps approaches. This module inherits the automation, AI, scalability, and enterprise-grade robustness of the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform and extends it to modern cloud RASP use cases. Dynatrace customers can launch this module with the flip of a switch, empowering the world’s leading organizations currently using the Dynatrace platform to immediately increase security coverage and precision.

“Dynatrace Application Security delivers full runtime detection,” said Julien Bourteele, Chief Information Security Officer at Stelliant. “This makes us feel much safer because it ensures we don’t have blind spots and we’re not wasting time chasing false positives. This helps us innovate faster, and with more confidence.”

IDC predicts by 2022 90% of new enterprise applications worldwide will be developed as cloud-native, using agile methodologies and API-driven architectures that leverage microservices, containers, and serverless functions.1 Traditional approaches to application security can’t keep up in these constantly changing environments. Despite having invested in multiple tools to manage security threats, organizations continue to have blind spots and uncertainty about exposures and their impact on cloud-native applications. When vulnerabilities are detected, current approaches require manual processes that deliver imprecise risk and impact analysis and force teams to waste time chasing false positives. In addition, accelerated innovation and DevSecOps processes have shifted security testing “left”, placing more responsibility on developers to ensure code doesn’t have vulnerabilities. With no time for teams to manually analyze, assess, and manage risks based on sampled or scheduled scan results, even the most common and well-documented vulnerabilities can remain undetected and open for hackers to exploit.

