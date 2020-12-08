 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 100% Occupied 431,000 Square Foot Industrial Property in Warrendale, PA for $47.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), today announced it closed on a 100% occupied 431,000-square foot industrial property located in Warrendale, PA (the “Industrial Property”). The Industrial Property is leased primarily to the USPS. This acquisition was previously announced on November 10, 2020.

Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely excited to add the Warrendale industrial property to our holdings. The Industrial Property represents an excellent example of a mission-critical USPS property and further diversifies the types of USPS assets in our portfolio. The team was able to underwrite and close this high-quality acquisition 31 days after contract signing. The ability to efficiently deploy $47 million into one asset enhances our AFFO growth and our operating leverage without adding incremental G&A.”

Mr. Spodek continued, “We have exceeded our target of $100 million of accretive acquisitions for 2020. On an aggregate basis, the acquisitions were completed within our target cap rate range of 7% to 9%. We had an extremely successful year and we believe we are well positioned to continue our consolidation strategy. We expect that our growing portfolio should continue to provide visible cash flows and an AFFO-covered dividend to our shareholders over the long term.”

The Industrial Property houses one of only 12 privately-owned USPS processing and distribution centers over 300,000 square feet in the entire country. It is located in a well-occupied submarket with a limited supply of developable land. The Industrial Property is 100% occupied by three tenants, with the USPS occupying approximately 73% of the total square footage. The second largest tenant which occupies approximately 25% of the total square footage, is Omnicell Inc. (NAS: OMCL), a leading provider of solutions targeting patient safety and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities. The balance of the square footage is occupied by DBC Real Estate Management, LLC, a leading regional owner and manager of multifamily properties with a portfolio of 4,000 units valued in excess of $300 million. The Industrial Property has a weighted average lease term of 5 years and currently generates a weighted average rent of $7.12 per square foot on a triple net basis.

Seite 1 von 3
Postal Realty Trust Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 100% Occupied 431,000 Square Foot Industrial Property in Warrendale, PA for $47.0 Million Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), today announced it closed on a 100% occupied …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
NortonLifeLock to Acquire Avira
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results