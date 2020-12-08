Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 100% Occupied 431,000 Square Foot Industrial Property in Warrendale, PA for $47.0 Million

Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely excited to add the Warrendale industrial property to our holdings. The Industrial Property represents an excellent example of a mission-critical USPS property and further diversifies the types of USPS assets in our portfolio. The team was able to underwrite and close this high-quality acquisition 31 days after contract signing. The ability to efficiently deploy $47 million into one asset enhances our AFFO growth and our operating leverage without adding incremental G&A.”

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), today announced it closed on a 100% occupied 431,000-square foot industrial property located in Warrendale, PA (the “Industrial Property”). The Industrial Property is leased primarily to the USPS. This acquisition was previously announced on November 10, 2020.

Mr. Spodek continued, “We have exceeded our target of $100 million of accretive acquisitions for 2020. On an aggregate basis, the acquisitions were completed within our target cap rate range of 7% to 9%. We had an extremely successful year and we believe we are well positioned to continue our consolidation strategy. We expect that our growing portfolio should continue to provide visible cash flows and an AFFO-covered dividend to our shareholders over the long term.”

The Industrial Property houses one of only 12 privately-owned USPS processing and distribution centers over 300,000 square feet in the entire country. It is located in a well-occupied submarket with a limited supply of developable land. The Industrial Property is 100% occupied by three tenants, with the USPS occupying approximately 73% of the total square footage. The second largest tenant which occupies approximately 25% of the total square footage, is Omnicell Inc. (NAS: OMCL), a leading provider of solutions targeting patient safety and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities. The balance of the square footage is occupied by DBC Real Estate Management, LLC, a leading regional owner and manager of multifamily properties with a portfolio of 4,000 units valued in excess of $300 million. The Industrial Property has a weighted average lease term of 5 years and currently generates a weighted average rent of $7.12 per square foot on a triple net basis.