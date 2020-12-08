e.l.f. Cosmetics Jingles into the Holidays with an e.l.f.ing Amazing Holiday Album, Debuting on Triller

e.l.f. Cosmetics is pumping up the volume this holiday season with a new five-track holiday album, “e.l.f. the Hauls,” while also becoming the first beauty brand to launch on the popular music video-making platform, Triller.

e.l.f. Cosmetics’ holiday album ‘e.l.f. the Hauls’ is now available for download via Spotify and Apple Music. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the brand’s ability to be a music hit-maker, e.l.f. Cosmetics is remixing classic holiday songs to bring some glam and joy to the season while furthering its commitment to empowering rising talent. e.l.f. gathered up-and-coming artists Halston Dare, Yasmeen, Kiana V, and Rosette, to record fun and festive holiday remakes in various genres adding a modern twist to the classic seasonal hits we love: ”Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix),” “Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix),” “Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix),” “Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix),” and “Auld Lang Syne (e.l.f. Remix).” e.l.f. tapped creative agency Movers+Shakers to design the campaign and produce the brand’s first-ever album.

As a bonus holiday gift, e.l.f. is also bringing colorful mini music videos to accompany each song launching on Triller, as well as versions for Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Featuring popular influencers Loren Gray, Michael Le, and the Bad Wiggies, the music videos bring e.l.f. expression to life in a playful, e.l.f. indulgent way. Imagine Mini Poreless Putty Primers piled and stacked high to look like rooftops, a decadent wall of Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, and an indulgent platter of Super Minis Kits laid out like a platter of holiday appetizers.

“We intend to bring holiday cheer to the season in a way that e.l.f. has never done before through music, self-expression and pure joy,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). “The release of our holiday album supports emerging artists, while reaching new audiences through new digital platforms, like Triller. This holiday, we invite every eye, lip and face to e.l.f. the Hauls”

“Triller is excited to partner with e.l.f. as the very first beauty brand to launch a Triller challenge,” said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer, Triller. “e.l.f. Cosmetics understands how to engage with Triller’s community on multiple levels — by engaging musicians and creating hit music as well as supporting emerging creators. This is exactly the type of brand collaboration Triller loves to support.”

e.l.f. is also offering holiday kits with many of the items featured throughout its musical campaign, available online at https://www.elfcosmetics.com/value-gift-sets/, or exclusively in stores and online at Target. Beauty enthusiasts, holiday aficionados, and music lovers everywhere are welcome to share their holiday spirit and listen to the full holiday album, now available for download via Spotify or Apple Music.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Movers+Shakers

Movers+Shakers is a Santa Monica-based creative agency focused on spreading joy through digital disruption. With over 80 billion views on their TikTok campaigns, they were recently named “the TikTok whisperers” by Glossy. Movers+Shakers leverages the power of original music to connect brands to culture and drive deep emotional engagement. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co.

