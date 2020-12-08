 

e.l.f. Cosmetics Jingles into the Holidays with an e.l.f.ing Amazing Holiday Album, Debuting on Triller

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 13:10  |  49   |   |   

e.l.f. Cosmetics is pumping up the volume this holiday season with a new five-track holiday album, “e.l.f. the Hauls,” while also becoming the first beauty brand to launch on the popular music video-making platform, Triller.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005635/en/

e.l.f. Cosmetics’ holiday album ‘e.l.f. the Hauls’ is now available for download via Spotify and Apple Music. (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetics’ holiday album ‘e.l.f. the Hauls’ is now available for download via Spotify and Apple Music. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the brand’s ability to be a music hit-maker, e.l.f. Cosmetics is remixing classic holiday songs to bring some glam and joy to the season while furthering its commitment to empowering rising talent. e.l.f. gathered up-and-coming artists Halston Dare, Yasmeen, Kiana V, and Rosette, to record fun and festive holiday remakes in various genres adding a modern twist to the classic seasonal hits we love: ”Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix),” “Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix),” “Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix),” “Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix),” and “Auld Lang Syne (e.l.f. Remix).” e.l.f. tapped creative agency Movers+Shakers to design the campaign and produce the brand’s first-ever album.

As a bonus holiday gift, e.l.f. is also bringing colorful mini music videos to accompany each song launching on Triller, as well as versions for Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Featuring popular influencers Loren Gray, Michael Le, and the Bad Wiggies, the music videos bring e.l.f. expression to life in a playful, e.l.f. indulgent way. Imagine Mini Poreless Putty Primers piled and stacked high to look like rooftops, a decadent wall of Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, and an indulgent platter of Super Minis Kits laid out like a platter of holiday appetizers.

“We intend to bring holiday cheer to the season in a way that e.l.f. has never done before through music, self-expression and pure joy,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). “The release of our holiday album supports emerging artists, while reaching new audiences through new digital platforms, like Triller. This holiday, we invite every eye, lip and face to e.l.f. the Hauls”

“Triller is excited to partner with e.l.f. as the very first beauty brand to launch a Triller challenge,” said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer, Triller. “e.l.f. Cosmetics understands how to engage with Triller’s community on multiple levels — by engaging musicians and creating hit music as well as supporting emerging creators. This is exactly the type of brand collaboration Triller loves to support.”

e.l.f. is also offering holiday kits with many of the items featured throughout its musical campaign, available online at https://www.elfcosmetics.com/value-gift-sets/, or exclusively in stores and online at Target. Beauty enthusiasts, holiday aficionados, and music lovers everywhere are welcome to share their holiday spirit and listen to the full holiday album, now available for download via Spotify or Apple Music.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Movers+Shakers

Movers+Shakers is a Santa Monica-based creative agency focused on spreading joy through digital disruption. With over 80 billion views on their TikTok campaigns, they were recently named “the TikTok whisperers” by Glossy. Movers+Shakers leverages the power of original music to connect brands to culture and drive deep emotional engagement. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co.

elf Beauty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

e.l.f. Cosmetics Jingles into the Holidays with an e.l.f.ing Amazing Holiday Album, Debuting on Triller e.l.f. Cosmetics is pumping up the volume this holiday season with a new five-track holiday album, “e.l.f. the Hauls,” while also becoming the first beauty brand to launch on the popular music video-making platform, Triller. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Greek Government and Palantir Reaffirm Digital Transformation Partnership
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”
NortonLifeLock to Acquire Avira
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
e.l.f. Cosmetics Teams Up with Loserfruit, One of the Biggest Female Gamers, to Connect with a New Generation of Fans
13.11.20
e.l.f. Beauty Celebrates Sustainability Milestone, Eliminating 650,000 Pounds of Packaging Material