Lantronix Provides Advanced IoT Technologies to Flock Safety for Development of Community Safety Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it supported Flock Safety in the development of its affordable automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system.

Utilizing 24-hour, wireless cameras, the Flock Safety system gathers license plate information that can be used by local police to investigate crime and improve community safety. Delivering on the promise of Smart Cities, Flock Safety’s camera systems are currently being used to help solve crimes in more than 700 cities across 38 states. Law enforcement agencies in regions using Flock Safety systems have reported reductions in crime as high as 60 percent or more.

Flock Safety was able to jumpstart the design and quickly go to market with a globally certified device utilizing Lantronix’s Open-QTM 624A System on Module (SoM), Open-Q 624A Development Kit and engineering expertise. Lantronix’s advanced technologies helped Flock Safety design a solution that supports Smart Cities initiatives for safer communities. See the case study here.

“We are delighted to be a catalyst partner with Flock Safety, contributing to the realization of their vision to utilize technology to improve community safety and deliver on the promise of Smart Cities,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix Inc.

Challenge: Create an Automated License Plate Reader Camera Solution

The challenge was to build technology that would capture the license plate evidence needed to solve non-violent neighborhood crime. To make the device both functional and affordable for the application, the team worked with Lantronix’s engineering team, which has the expertise to offer SOM customization services of its Open-Q 624A SOM as well as experience with cloud connectivity and edge compute technologies.