 

VSBLTY SIGNS OEM AGREEMENT WITH IMBERA, THE WORLD LEADER IN COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION, TO INTEGRATE ITS SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY IN SINGLE-SERVE COOLERS & FREEZERS

08.12.2020, 13:10  |  71   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, signed an OEM agreement on December 3 with Imbera, the world’s number one commercial refrigeration manufacturer and the industry leader in customized design solutions.

VSBLTY will integrate its software technology with Imbera’s diverse portfolio of self-contained, turnkey refrigerated coolers/freezers that will feature transparent doors engineered to run video content to engage shoppers while gathering valuable customer analytics.

According to Grand View Research, the retail digital display market is projected to be $32 billion with growth of eight percent CAGR through 2025.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision, according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “Our industry leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. This technology will be incorporated in Imbera’s free-standing coolers,” he stated. “As our industry pivots to incorporating the ‘Store as a Media Channel’ there is broad recognition that the cooler/freezer door is among the most attractive platforms to become a digital canvas. This is not only due to its physical size but also to its position as a ‘destination’ location in the store, especially within convenience stores. Brands can be day-parted or messages can be rotated with multiple brands, making this a more cost effective ‘media purchase’ for each brand. Leveraging, measuring and monetizing this platform will yield enormous benefits for brands, and retailers alike,” Hutton stated.

“We look forward to helping VSBLTY and its partners leverage our single-serve coolers and freezers as part of its ‘Store as Media’ program, which enables major beverage and food brands to purchase ads on our doors based on media impressions. This advertising revenue increases ROI for both brands and retailers. There will be a more engaging customer experience through the use of high impact motion graphics on our cooler doors that also capture highly useful marketing analytics about retail customers,” Carlos Montoya, Imbera COO said. He also explained, “Imbera has been a refrigeration industry visionary on technology, as well as engineering and manufacturing, for more than 75 years and our partnership with VSBLTY enhances our technology reputation.”

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Imbera (www.imberacooling.com/global/imbera)

Imbera is a world leader in the commercial refrigeration industry. Since 1941, it has dedicated itself to the design, development and manufacture of commercial refrigeration equipment. With production plants in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, and sales offices in 11 countries, it is the only company in the entire American continent that offers both the sale and integral maintenance of commercial coolers. Imbera develops its own technology, which provides energy savings and adapts to its customers cooling strategies. For further information visit www.imberacooling.com

CONTACT:

Carlos Montoya, COO, +52 427 271 8004

carlos.montoya@imberacooling.com

Eduardo Paez, VP Sales, +1 404 242 1500

eduardo.paez@imberacooling.com 

