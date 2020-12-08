 

Gilat Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Order for a US Department of Defense Tactical Communications Program

New generation of Wavestream Block Upconverters successfully meet DoD program's requirement for interoperability on multiple satellite constellations at multiple frequencies

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary Wavestream received a multi-million-dollar order from a customer in support of a military communications program run by the US Department of Defense (DoD). New generation of Wavestream Block Upconverters (BUCs) successfully meet DoD program's requirement for interoperability on multiple satellite constellations at multiple frequencies.  

Wavestream's newly redesigned Matchbox 20W Ka-band BUC is the most compact outdoor-rated Ka-band BUC ever developed by Wavestream. This unit rounds out Wavestream’s Ka-band Matchbox product portfolio as a small but powerful BUC capable of connecting to multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite constellations in multiple Ka-band frequency lineups.

Additionally, the brand new MicroStream 20W Ku BUC is designed to be tightly integrated within the electronics enclosure of the terminal and has been specifically developed with size, weight and power (SWaP) in mind. It is indicative of the incredibly flexible capability set that Wavestream offers its customers when it comes to deeply integrated RF solutions.

"Wavestream has supported its military communications customers since the earliest days of the company, and these two leading products demonstrate our commitment to adapt to evolving customer requirements,” said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. “We are helping our customer interoperate on multiple satellite constellations at multiple frequencies, and we are honored to continue to support this program with a new generation of technology and products.”

About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

