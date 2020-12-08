Skylight Health Partners with GatherMed to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Covered through Insurance for Patients with Hypertension

Over 45% or approximately 135 million Americans suffer from hypertension in the US



TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX: CBIIF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Remote Care Services Clinical Agreement with GatherMed to provide Skylight patients with Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) tools and services for patients with hypertension. The agreement will provide access immediately to the Company’s national network of patients to utilize this product to manage their ongoing care.

Utilization and deployment of RPM devices has seen an exponential growth in the last few years and especially after the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. As more patients seek to remain safe and at home, managing care and communicating with their health care provider has never been more crucial. RPM devices are getting broader support from regulatory agencies as tools that complement the patient journey, allowing physicians and care teams to remotely monitor, track and support their patients needs.

Prad Sekar, CEO, Skylight Health said “We are proud to partner with GatherMed in this initiative. The GatherMed team has been developing emerging technologies in the healthcare diagnostic space for decades and we look forward to their experience to helping our patients see improved health outcomes. This partnership represents a massive opportunity to realize the value from our growing national clinical base upon which we continue to validate our model and thesis of a multi-disciplinary approach to healthcare.”

Brett Landrum, CEO, GatherMed said “We have helped companies commercialize many esoteric diagnostic solutions that have helped save hundreds of thousand of lives. GatherMed for us represents a simple solution that leverages technology in all the right ways to help people avoid one of the deadliest diseases known to mankind. We are excited for what this can mean for patients at Skylight Health Group and look forward to an expanded opportunity to support the care of their roster as they continue to scale and grow.”