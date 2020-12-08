 

Anfield to Acquire Newsboy Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Anfield’s newly-formed subsidiary, Anfield Precious Metals (“APM”), has signed a definitive agreement with Southwest Exploration Inc. (“Southwest”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Newsboy Gold Project (“Newsboy”), located in Maricopa County, Arizona. This acquisition will serve as Anfield’s first step in a revised strategy to leverage its team’s expertise and selectively seek out and acquire advanced US-based assets in commodities in addition to uranium to diversify its portfolio, while continuing to operate in attractive, low-risk U.S. jurisdictions. Anfield’s uranium assets, especially the Charlie project in Wyoming, remain a core focus of the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as an advisor to Anfield regarding the transaction.

Corey Dias, Anfield’s CEO commented: "We are excited to execute on our strategic plan of portfolio diversification through the acquisition of the Newsboy gold project. Newsboy is an unheralded gem with a historical gold-silver resource, a significant amount of drill hole data and drill-ready targets that provide the potential for step-change resource expansion. Located in Arizona, it also aligns with our focus on North American-based projects in order to mitigate geopolitical risk. Finally, the creation of APM underscores our belief that further opportunities exist within this sector that will allow Anfield to leverage its team’s expertise to strengthen its asset mix in an accretive way.

Anfield’s primary focus remains on advancing its Wyoming-based Charlie ISR uranium project. While there is some uncertainty in the sector while the transition to a new U.S. Administration takes place, we are confident that the U.S. government remains committed to reviving the domestic uranium market as part of its emerging commitment to meeting climate change objectives. In fact, the recent news regarding the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works Approving the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act – which includes a U.S. Uranium Reserve Program – provides a positive data point for the future of uranium production in the U.S."

