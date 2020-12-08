Paramount Gold Initiates Program to Advance Former Sleeper Gold Mine in Nevada Towards Production

Paramount CEO Rachel Goldman stated: “Gold at current levels makes Sleeper a much more valuable asset. Located in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure and access, as well as a sizable unexplored land package, we expect Sleeper to become an increasingly important part of the Paramount story moving forward.”

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that in response to higher gold prices it has initiated a program to evaluate restarting the historic Sleeper Mine. From 1986 to 1996 the Sleeper mine produced 1.7 million ounces of high-grade gold at costs well below $400 per ounce. The 38,300 acre property in Humboldt County Nevada currently hosts 3 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources, nearly 1.5 million ounces of inferred gold resources and a considerable silver resource (see the 2015 resource estimate here ).

The Sleeper program is multi-faceted: exploring to discover new, high grade satellite deposits similar to the original Sleeper Mine, and developing a plan to exploit the existing resource based on an in depth re-interpretation of existing data and further work designed to upgrade the current resource.

Paramount has contracted Mine Development Associates (“MDA”) of Reno, Nevada to review all available data at Sleeper. MDA will deploy a team of expert geologists, mining engineers, metallurgists and geophysicists to analyze the entire dataset with the following objectives:

(i) Identify the most prospective drill targets with the goal of defining a new high-grade Sleeper type vein deposit;

(ii) Identify priority drill targets within the Sleeper deposit which could improve the overall grade and confidence level of the current resource;

(iii) Produce a scoping level study comparing various processing and throughput alternatives for restarting production at Sleeper;

(iv) Define the parameters of a prefeasibility or feasibility study.



Paramount expects to commence drilling priority targets in the first half of 2021.

Paramount President and Chief Operating Officer Glen Van Treek stated: “Our team has always been confident that the original Sleeper vein was not a unique occurrence. We look forward to the prospect of discovering a new ‘Sleeper type’ deposit and applying our extensive database and our understanding of the local geology to a bigger land package. We have acquired additional claims over the past years which have the right setting for range-and-basin deposits like the original Sleeper.”