Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate CMP-001 in Combination with Nivolumab

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate Pharmaceuticals”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced it has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate the combination of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ CMP-001, a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody.



The companies will collaborate on two trials: (a) a single arm Phase 2 study of CMP-001 in combination with nivolumab in subjects with unresectable or metastatic melanoma that is refractory to PD-1 blockade as monotherapy or in combination with other therapies, and (b) a randomized Phase 2 study of first-line CMP-001 in combination with nivolumab compared to nivolumab monotherapy in subjects with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. For both trials, under the terms of the agreement, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will be the sponsor and Bristol Myers Squibb will supply nivolumab.

“This collaboration between Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Bristol Myers Squibb underscores our mutual dedication to advancing the impact of immunotherapy for the benefit of patients living with melanoma and other types of cancer,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. “We believe that CMP-001 in combination with Opdivo offers promise for patients and we are pleased to be working together with Bristol Myers Squibb on this important pursuit.”

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, CMP-001, is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.