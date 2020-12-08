DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd AG raises earnings guidance
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hapag-Lloyd AG raises earnings guidance
The audited business figures for 2020 will be published on 18 March 2021.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBIT and EBITDA referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html.
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1153622
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1153622 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare