 

DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd AG raises earnings guidance

Hapag-Lloyd AG raises earnings guidance

08-Dec-2020
Due to the fact that business development in the current fourth quarter has exceeded expectations, the Executive Board today decided to raise its earnings guidance for the Group, which was updated in October. For the 2020 financial year, the Executive Board now expects EBITDA of EUR 2.6 - 2.7 billion (previously: EUR 2.4 - 2.6 billion) and EBIT of EUR 1.25 - 1.35 billion (previously: EUR 1.1 - 1.3 billion). The new EBIT range includes impairment charges of around EUR 100 million, particularly in connection with the planned optimisation of the ship portfolio, which were not included in the previous earnings forecast.

The audited business figures for 2020 will be published on 18 March 2021.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBIT and EBITDA referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html.




Language: English
