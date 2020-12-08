ParcelPal Announces Back to Back Profitable Months, Continuing its Trend in Operating Improvement

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “We continue to streamline our operations, scale the business and execute on our plan. The byproduct of our efforts has been achieving profitability and having a much nimbler Company. This combination of reducing inefficiencies, signing more profitable contracts, moving into new industries and markets – with a renewed focus on what the Company does best – has led to achieving these two months of profitability. It is important to remember while this turnaround is not finished and we cannot guarantee every month to be profitable, we remain ahead of schedule on the business plan I laid out when I was promoted to the position in April. I sincerely appreciate the confidence and faith not only the board has given me but to each and every single shareholder out there. I look forward to finishing the year strong and continuing our drive into 2021.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that for the month of November 2020, it had achieved its second consecutive profitable month, and also increased its profit over October 2020. It is also notable, because it is the first time the Company has ever had back to back months of profitability, with October 2020 being the first month of profitability in the history of the Company.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries - info@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.