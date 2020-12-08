Progenity Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,645,259 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.27 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Progenity, are approximately $25.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Progenity. Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of common stock. BTIG, LLC acted as the lead manager for the offering of common stock.



The shares of common stock described above were offered by Progenity pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that became effective on December 2, 2020. The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus was filed with the SEC and is available for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, copies of which may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

In a separate press release, Progenity also announced today the closing of its previously announced private offering and issuance of $85,525,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). Progenity also granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $15.0 million principal amount of notes, and the notes issued today include $10,525,000 principal amount of notes issued pursuant to the partial exercise of such option by the initial purchaser.