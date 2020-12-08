 

Ansys Announces Leadership Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:19  |  59   |   |   

Nicole Anasenes Steps Down from Ansys Board of Directors to be Named Senior Vice President

On March 1, 2021, Anasenes Will Become Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Finance, and Maria Shields Will Become SVP, Administration

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, today announced two senior leadership appointments. Nicole Anasenes, former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Squarespace, yesterday stepped down from her role as a member of the Ansys board of directors and its audit committee to join Ansys today as senior vice president (SVP). She will become the company’s chief financial officer and SVP of finance, on March 1, 2021. On that date, Maria Shields, the current chief financial officer, will assume the role of SVP of administration, leading the company’s human resources, information technology, procurement and real estate functions.

“As Maria transitions into this new role at Ansys, I want to thank her for her extraordinary leadership in over two decades as CFO of the company,” said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO of Ansys. “She has been instrumental in guiding Ansys on a remarkable journey from our initial public offering in 1996 to our status as an industry leader today. Maria’s decision to begin this CFO succession process was made with much thought and consideration, and I am excited that she will be able to seamlessly onboard Nicole into her new responsibilities. In Maria’s new role, she will be able to focus on the company’s culture, talent and technology, and help us to operate more efficiently so we can continue to win in the marketplace.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Ansys’ talented finance team, and I am proud of what we have accomplished during the past two decades,” Shields said. “With the company’s strong financial position, I am confident that now is the right time to begin the transition to the next generation of financial leadership. I have had the great pleasure of working closely with Nicole in her role as a board member and audit committee member, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in our new roles. I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition and excited to take on the role of SVP of a comprehensive administration function.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ansys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ansys Announces Leadership Appointments Nicole Anasenes Steps Down from Ansys Board of Directors to be Named Senior Vice PresidentOn March 1, 2021, Anasenes Will Become Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Finance, and Maria Shields Will Become SVP, Administration PITTSBURGH, Dec. 08, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Ansys Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.04.20
5
Ansys - Simulationssoftware