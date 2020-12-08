Ansys Announces Leadership Appointments

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, today announced two senior leadership appointments. Nicole Anasenes, former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Squarespace, yesterday stepped down from her role as a member of the Ansys board of directors and its audit committee to join Ansys today as senior vice president (SVP). She will become the company’s chief financial officer and SVP of finance, on March 1, 2021. On that date, Maria Shields, the current chief financial officer, will assume the role of SVP of administration, leading the company’s human resources, information technology, procurement and real estate functions.

“As Maria transitions into this new role at Ansys, I want to thank her for her extraordinary leadership in over two decades as CFO of the company,” said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO of Ansys. “She has been instrumental in guiding Ansys on a remarkable journey from our initial public offering in 1996 to our status as an industry leader today. Maria’s decision to begin this CFO succession process was made with much thought and consideration, and I am excited that she will be able to seamlessly onboard Nicole into her new responsibilities. In Maria’s new role, she will be able to focus on the company’s culture, talent and technology, and help us to operate more efficiently so we can continue to win in the marketplace.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Ansys’ talented finance team, and I am proud of what we have accomplished during the past two decades,” Shields said. “With the company’s strong financial position, I am confident that now is the right time to begin the transition to the next generation of financial leadership. I have had the great pleasure of working closely with Nicole in her role as a board member and audit committee member, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in our new roles. I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition and excited to take on the role of SVP of a comprehensive administration function.”