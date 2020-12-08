 

Athira Pharma Awarded $15 Million Grant from National Institute on Aging to Support ACT-AD Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:30  |  64   |   |   

SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced it has been awarded a research grant expected to total $15 million over 3 years from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support its ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for ATH-1017, Athira’s lead therapeutic candidate being developed for the treatment of individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

“We are grateful to NIA, an agency focused on transforming aging through research, for this recognition and support of our novel treatment approach being investigated through the ACT-AD trial,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. "Our investigational drug, ATH-1017, represents a potential new approach to treating cognitive impairment that we are currently evaluating in later stage trials. The ACT-AD trial includes the use of EEG and a cognitive assessment in order to assess the potential impact of ATH-1017 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.”

“The commitment of Federal support through the NIA to advance innovative and differentiated research in cognitive health, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias underscores the significant impact of these diseases and the need for effective prevention and treatment options,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira.

ACT-AD is a Phase 2 clinical study (NCT04491006) to evaluate ATH-1017 treatment in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The study will use quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) and Event-Related-Potential (ERP P300) to assess the impact of treatment on certain brain wave signals, which are associated with learning, memory formation and higher cognitive functions. One of several secondary outcome measures of the study is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog11).

NIA supports and conducts research to better understand the aging process, as well as diseases and conditions that can occur as people age, such as Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The grant was awarded by NIA under NIH Award Number R01AG068268.

About ATH-1017
ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia.

Seite 1 von 3
Athira Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athira Pharma Awarded $15 Million Grant from National Institute on Aging to Support ACT-AD Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced it has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Athira Pharma Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing for ACT-AD Clinical Trial of ATH-1017, Small Molecule HGF/MET Activator, for Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease
12.11.20
Athira Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights
10.11.20
Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences