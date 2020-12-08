Athira Pharma Awarded $15 Million Grant from National Institute on Aging to Support ACT-AD Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease

“We are grateful to NIA, an agency focused on transforming aging through research, for this recognition and support of our novel treatment approach being investigated through the ACT-AD trial,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. "Our investigational drug, ATH-1017, represents a potential new approach to treating cognitive impairment that we are currently evaluating in later stage trials. The ACT-AD trial includes the use of EEG and a cognitive assessment in order to assess the potential impact of ATH-1017 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.”

SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced it has been awarded a research grant expected to total $15 million over 3 years from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support its ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for ATH-1017, Athira’s lead therapeutic candidate being developed for the treatment of individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

“The commitment of Federal support through the NIA to advance innovative and differentiated research in cognitive health, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias underscores the significant impact of these diseases and the need for effective prevention and treatment options,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira.

ACT-AD is a Phase 2 clinical study (NCT04491006) to evaluate ATH-1017 treatment in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The study will use quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) and Event-Related-Potential (ERP P300) to assess the impact of treatment on certain brain wave signals, which are associated with learning, memory formation and higher cognitive functions. One of several secondary outcome measures of the study is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog11).

NIA supports and conducts research to better understand the aging process, as well as diseases and conditions that can occur as people age, such as Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The grant was awarded by NIA under NIH Award Number R01AG068268.

About ATH-1017

ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia.