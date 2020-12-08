 

Canadian Society of Nephrology selects NexTech AR to Transform its 2021 Annual General Meeting into a Virtual Event

  • NexTech has been selected by the Canadian Society of Nephrology to create an immersive virtual event, connecting physicians, researchers and vendors
  • The virtual experience platform will bring together the diverse array of attendees and enable the transfer of the latest information and knowledge surrounding kidney disease
  • Over 2 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, yet this number may only represent 10% of people who actually need treatment to live

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that the Canadian Society of Nephrology (CSN) has chosen NexTech AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VEP) to host its 2021 Annual General Meeting, taking place May 10-13.

NexTech will work closely with CSN to build a one-of-a-kind event for hundreds of clinicians, vendors, and researchers, connecting them to the latest innovations, developments, and research in the nephrology field. Through NexTech’s VEP, attendees will have access to interactive demonstrations, host a virtual debate & discussions and quality video streaming capabilities.

The Canadian Society of Nephrology is composed of physicians and scientists who work exclusively with those suffering from kidney disease as well as research specifically on kidneys and kidney disease. In addition to the overarching goal of advancing the care for those at risk for and impacted by the disease, CSN looks to share challenges and best practices for individuals working within the field of kidney research.

Using NexTech’s VEP, Canadian doctors, researchers and medical companies attending CSN’s 2021 Annual General Meeting will all have the opportunity to safely connect and share knowledge on innovations and advancements furthering solutions in kidney disease. Attendees will have access to interactive discussions and presentations that will bring key findings and presenters to life. Additionally, NexTech and CSN have co-created several unique, ‘get out of your seat’ moments and developed custom partnership opportunities for CSN partners which support the diversity of their needs and objectives.

