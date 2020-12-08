 

SciBase publishes a new study validating further Nevisense indication of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 13:33  |  19   |   |   
  • New clinical study supports expansion of indications for Nevisense 
  • Study performed in Germany validates the use of Nevisense in non-melanoma skin cancer 
  • The study publication is an important milestone in the plan to broaden the areas of use of Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study supporting the use of Nevisense for the evaluation of lesions where there is a suspicion of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) has been published in "Acta Dermato-Venereologica". The article is authored by Dr Esra Sarac, Prof Claus Garbe and others from Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, Germany. NMSC represents a new indication that complements the current melanoma indication and greatly expands the utility of Nevisense for clinicians working with skin cancer.

"This study shows that Nevisense is a valuable tool not only for melanoma but also for other types of skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. These non-melanoma skin cancers are 10-15 times more prevalent than melanoma, and so the new indication will be more useful to more clinicians and patients. The publication is another milestone in our strategy to broaden the clinical applications and markets for Nevisense. Nevisense with NMSC is now in the final stages of regulatory approval in the EU as part of the new Medical Device Regulation approval route. Once approved, we expect the added indication will make Nevisense more attractive for new customers and expand the level of usage of existing customers", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

The article is titled "Diagnostic Accuracy of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy in Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer" and evaluates the accuracy of Nevisense and Electrical Impedance spectroscopy (EIS) on suspected non-melanoma skin cancers. The article shows that Nevisense is well suited for use with NMSC and states that "EIS has good discriminative power to distinguish NMSC from benign cutaneous lesions". The conclusion in the article states: "The results of this study suggest that electrical impedance spectroscopy measurements can improve diagnostic performance with a high sensitivity in detection of non-melanoma skin cancer."

The article is now available in online form at the Acta Dermato-Venereologica's website (https://www.medicaljournals.se/acta/content/abstract/10.2340/00015555-3689) and will be distributed in print in the next issue of the publication. 

For more information please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com  

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se  

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-study-published-validating-further-nevisense-indication--non-melanoma-skin-cancer,c3250496

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3250496/1345274.pdf

Release



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SciBase publishes a new study validating further Nevisense indication of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer New clinical study supports expansion of indications for Nevisense  Study performed in Germany validates the use of Nevisense in non-melanoma skin cancer  The study publication is an important milestone in the plan to broaden the areas of use of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments