SciBase publishes a new study validating further Nevisense indication of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer

"This study shows that Nevisense is a valuable tool not only for melanoma but also for other types of skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. These non-melanoma skin cancers are 10-15 times more prevalent than melanoma, and so the new indication will be more useful to more clinicians and patients. The publication is another milestone in our strategy to broaden the clinical applications and markets for Nevisense. Nevisense with NMSC is now in the final stages of regulatory approval in the EU as part of the new Medical Device Regulation approval route. Once approved, we expect the added indication will make Nevisense more attractive for new customers and expand the level of usage of existing customers", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study supporting the use of Nevisense for the evaluation of lesions where there is a suspicion of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) has been published in "Acta Dermato-Venereologica". The article is authored by Dr Esra Sarac, Prof Claus Garbe and others from Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, Germany. NMSC represents a new indication that complements the current melanoma indication and greatly expands the utility of Nevisense for clinicians working with skin cancer.

The article is titled "Diagnostic Accuracy of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy in Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer" and evaluates the accuracy of Nevisense and Electrical Impedance spectroscopy (EIS) on suspected non-melanoma skin cancers. The article shows that Nevisense is well suited for use with NMSC and states that "EIS has good discriminative power to distinguish NMSC from benign cutaneous lesions". The conclusion in the article states: "The results of this study suggest that electrical impedance spectroscopy measurements can improve diagnostic performance with a high sensitivity in detection of non-melanoma skin cancer."

The article is now available in online form at the Acta Dermato-Venereologica's website (https://www.medicaljournals.se/acta/content/abstract/10.2340/00015555-3689) and will be distributed in print in the next issue of the publication.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

