 

Zelgen Selects Industry's First Automated, End-to-End Drug Safety System

Rapidly growing biopharma selects ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10, benefits from industry's first cognitive automation and AI-enabled safety system, a game-changer for patient safety

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Zelgen), an international pharmaceutical, has adopted LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10 as its first end-to-end patient safety system.  

The move comes after they examined the high costs they were receiving from Clinical Research Organizations (CRO's).  Zelgen searched for a flexible platform to help them bring safer products to market faster. LifeSphere MultiVigilance will help Zelgen realize time and cost savings, while aligning teams with a cloud safety database.

"We are excited that Zelgen is adopting LifeSphere MultiVigilance," said Ye Zha, Country Head, China, Global Business Development at ArisGlobal. "This partnership is a great example of ArisGlobal's growing presence in the Chinese marketplace."

LifeSphere MultiVigilance is fully compliant with global E2B R3 regulations, eliminating the need to deploy region-specific safety solutions. As part of LSMV10's core functionality, multi-lingual capabilities are provided with automated translation of case data.

About Zelgen
 Established in 2009, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd, set up three R&D centers worldwide in California, Shanghai Zhangjiang and Jiangsu Kunshan, making the most use of its technology and resources and maximizing its potential of R&D.

Zelgen successively took on five national projects of major new drug development, dozens of R&D projects at the provincial level in Jiangsu and Kunshan City in Suzhou, obtained more than 70 invention patents granted by the United States, the European Union, China and other countries, and applied for more than 130 invention patents in various countries.

About ArisGlobal 
ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development platform, LifeSphere, automates all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. 

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter. 



