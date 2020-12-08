Advanced Energy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

Date: December 16, 2020

Time: Morning round robin sessions: 9:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. EST

To participate in the D. A. Davidson conference please contact a representative of D. A. Davidson & Co. To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs: Laura Guerrant-Oiye of Guerrant Associates – email: laura@ga-ir.com or Claire McAdams, Headgate Partners – email: claire@headgatepartners.com.

