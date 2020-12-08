 

Allegion Announces Tim Eckersley as Leader of Allegion International

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Tim Eckersley as senior vice president of Allegion International, reporting to David Petratis, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Allegion. The newly formed business unit, Allegion International, will be created on Jan. 1, 2021, and is a consolidation of the current EMEA and Asia-Pacific operating segments. Eckersley is currently senior vice president of Allegion’s Americas region.

“This business unit is designed to drive speed and efficiency, simplify our operating segments and optimize our non-U.S. operations,” said Petratis. “Tim’s deep experience and leadership will help us accelerate momentum in electronics growth, software and seamless access, and further develop Allegion International flagship brands, like SimonsVoss, Interflex, CISA and Gainsborough.”

The company will continue to report under the existing structure for the remainder of 2020 and begin reporting under the new structure in 2021. Additional financial information will be provided when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings.

At a later date, Allegion will name Eckersley’s successor as leader of the Americas region. In the interim, Petratis will lead the region in addition to his current role.

The company also announced that Lucia Veiga Moretti, senior vice president of Allegion’s EMEA region, will leave the company at the end of March 2021. Through that time, Moretti will work closely with Eckersley to ensure a smooth transition.

“Lucia played a key role in returning the EMEA region to profitability, leading the strategic acquisition of SimonsVoss, as well as the acquisitions of AXA and Trelock, which led to our Global Portable Security business unit,” said Petratis. “We are grateful for her contributions and wish her continued success.”

Eckersley is a veteran of both security and high-growth technology industries, and he has a wealth of experience in general management, sales, product portfolio management, major technology partnerships and strategy within the electronics and telecommunications industries. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

