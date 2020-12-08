 

Swiss Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Manage Complex Cloud Installations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:43  |  49   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report sees Swiss companies often embracing hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Switzerland are looking for cloud service providers to help them manage their growing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Switzerland finds Swiss companies often using multiple public cloud providers, with the current average at 1.5 public cloud providers per enterprise. Many Swiss companies prefer Microsoft cloud products, but the use of AWS, Google and local cloud providers is growing in the country.

As a result, cloud service providers need to push for partnerships with large public cloud providers, the report says. “Service providers also need to obtain certifications with large public cloud services to demonstrate expertise to customers in areas like migration, DevOps and SAP,” said Peter Bertschin, ISG partner in Switzerland.

Many cloud service providers have used the COVID-19 lockdowns to take advantage of training and certification programs offered by large public cloud providers, the report says.

In addition, the ongoing pandemic is driving demand for cloud services such as cloud-based workstations, the report adds.

The report also sees demand among Swiss mid-tier companies for consulting and managed services related to the public cloud. Many mid-sized companies see these services as critical to the success of their digital transformations. With mid-sized companies challenged to find and retain experienced cloud specialists, they are turning to cloud service providers to help, particularly with managing risks and dealing with compliance issues.

Swiss companies are also turning to cloud service consultants to help them manage risk while increasing their agility, the report says. Companies are interested in adopting design thinking, SCRUM and related agile methodologies, and they are using consulting and transformation service providers to meet new customer requirements and exploit new IT delivery models. At the same time, these providers are helping companies manage security risks in the cloud by bringing them cloud-native security offerings.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swiss Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Manage Complex Cloud Installations ISG Provider Lens report sees Swiss companies often embracing hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environmentsZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enterprises in Switzerland are looking for cloud service providers to help them manage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
Schweizer Unternehmen setzen bei der Verwaltung ihrer komplexen Cloud-Installationen auf Dienstleister
07.12.20
ISG to Release Study on Providers of Mainframe Transformation and Modernization Services
04.12.20
Virtual Expertise Software, Focus-Enhancing Headphones Named Best New Tech in ISG Startup Challenges
03.12.20
ISG Launches Two Studies on Retail Technology Industry
03.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen setzen bei der digitalen Transformation auf die Public Cloud
03.12.20
German Enterprises Look to Public Cloud to Enable Digital Transformation
02.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Embrace the Public Cloud to Expand Global Reach
01.12.20
U.K. Demand for Public Cloud Services Grows Even as Overall IT Market Has Declined
30.11.20
Enterprises in Brazil Embrace Public Cloud During COVID-19
30.11.20
U.S. Enterprises Flock to Public Cloud During Pandemic