Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

Certain entities affiliated with Athyrium Capital Management, LP (“Athyrium”), an affiliate of Progenity, have acquired $103.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes, consisting of $25.0 million principal amount of notes to be purchased for cash in the offering and, pursuant to a separate exchange agreement, an additional $78.5 million principal amount of notes issued in exchange for the discharge of amounts outstanding under Progenity’s credit and security agreement with an affiliate of Athyrium.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering of $85,525,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes issued today include $10,525,000 principal amount of notes issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the initial purchaser of an option to purchase additional notes.

In a separate press release, Progenity also announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,645,259 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $3.27 per share. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any common stock in the public offering.

The notes offering and the underwritten public offering of common stock together generated aggregate gross proceeds of $110.5 million. Progenity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the net proceeds from the underwritten public offering of common stock referred to above, to support its operations, to invest in its molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development with respect to its precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.