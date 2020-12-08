 

Osisko Development Corp. Upsizes Previously-Announced Private Placement to CDN $80 Million

Highlighted by significant retail demand, the previously-announced non-brokered private placement expects subscriptions of CDN $50 million, together with a "bought deal" brokered private placement of CDN $30 million

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Corporation") (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has (i) upsized its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") (see news release of December 2, 2020) to up to CDN $50 million in response to significant demand to purchase Units, and (ii) entered into an engagement agreement dated December 8, 2020 with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis with a right to substitute purchasers, 4,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of CDN $30 million (together, the "Offering"). In addition, the Underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable in whole or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to 600,000 additional Units at the Issue Price (as defined herein) for additional gross proceeds of up to CDN $4.5 million.

The Units are being offered a price of CDN $7.50 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of CDN $10.00 per share on or prior to December 1, 2023.

The "bought deal" is expected to close on December 30, 2020, while the balance of the Offering is expected to close on or about January 8, 2021. The Offering is subject to regulatory approvals, including conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation may elect to increase the size of the Offering by issuing additional Units. Further, the Offering may be closed in multiple tranches and is not subject to a minimum offering.

The Underwriters of the "bought deal" tranche of the Offering are entitled to receive a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of such tranche of the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further develop the Cariboo Gold Project, other exploration assets of Osisko Development and for general corporate purposes. The Units will be subject to applicable hold periods, including the typical four month hold period from the date of closing.

