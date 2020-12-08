 

Emirates NBD forges ahead with enterprise-wide payments hub implementation to drive real-time, seamless payments innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 13:56  |  56   |   |   

- Enterprise Payments Hub simplifies multiple payments products and services onto a single integrated platform

- Innovative platform part of bank's AED 1 billion digital transformation plan

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing AED 1 billion ($272 million) digital transformation journey (DX), Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, is continuing to significantly enhance its payments innovation and speed through the global implementation of its Enterprise Payment Hub.

Emirates NBD Logo

The Enterprise Payment Hub provides full scalability to rapidly launch new and existing payment innovations across all Emirates NBD markets and entities. After initial rollout in Singapore in September 2019, the multi-entity, multi-currency payment platform is now fully operational across most Emirates NBD entities and markets, including for customers across the United Arab Emirates, India, London and Egypt, and for all Emirates Islamic customers.

For the first time, Emirates NBD will have a 360-view of customer payments across all Group entities and countries. More importantly, it will allow the bank to provide its customers an improved end-to-end tracking visibility on the status of a payment transaction through gpi (Global Payment Initiative) integration. Operational cost and efficiency benefits will also be realized with the new payment platform replacing multiple legacy payment engines, identifying the shortest payment processing route and enabling Straight Through Processing for an instant, seamless payment experience. 

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD said, "Emirates NBD is pleased to mark another milestone in its long-term digital transformation strategy. With new technology, growing competition and evolving customer expectations, the way customers make payments is changing faster than any other part of financial services. Our new Enterprise Payment Hub, now fully operational across most Emirates NBD markets and entities, strongly positions us to offer our customers the most innovative real-time payment solutions as they emerge. The new platform enables Emirates NBD to rapidly deploy customised payments services in line with our commitment to simplifying everyday banking and creating rewarding customer journeys."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emirates NBD forges ahead with enterprise-wide payments hub implementation to drive real-time, seamless payments innovation - Enterprise Payments Hub simplifies multiple payments products and services onto a single integrated platform - Innovative platform part of bank's AED 1 billion digital transformation plan DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As part of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments