Data published in Cancer Research show Secarna Pharmaceuticals' LNAplus(TM) ASOs targeting metadherin significantly slow progression and metastasis of colorectal and lung cancers in vivo

08.12.2020
Data published in Cancer Research show Secarna Pharmaceuticals' LNAplusTM ASOs targeting metadherin significantly slow progression and metastasis of colorectal and lung cancers in vivo

  • Data further elucidate how metadherin (MTDH) promotes tumor progression and metastasis in colorectal and lung cancers
  • High unmet medical need remains for novel treatment options for those tumor types, accounting for one-third of all cancer-related deaths globally
  • Secarna's MTDH-targeting LNPplusTM ASOs shown to effectively and specifically suppress MTDH expression in vivo and in vitro

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, December 08, 2020 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, today announced the publication of data on the role of metadherin ("MTDH") in colorectal and lung cancers in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Research. The publication discusses compelling in vivo and in vitro data generated in collaboration with researchers from Princeton University and Firebrand Therapeutics, Inc. on LNA-modified ASOs targeting MTDH that were developed with Secarna's LNAplusTM technology. The article, "Therapeutic Targeting of Metadherin Suppresses Colorectal and Lung Cancer Progression and Metastasis," is available here: https://cancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/early/2020/11/25/0008-5472. ....

